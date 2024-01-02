Boyfriend arrested in disappearance of Capitola woman; human remains recovered

A suspect in the case of a missing Capitola woman whose disappearance was later ruled a homicide has been arrested, authorities said.

Theobald "Theo" Lengyel, 54, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of his girlfriend, 61-year-old Alice "Alyx" Kamakaokalani Hermann, according to the Capitola Police Department.

Human remains were also recovered in a wooded area in Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley, though it remains unclear if those are of Hermann. The identification of the human remains is pending DNA confirmation.

Investigators ruled Lengyel as a suspect in Hermann's disappearance after it became clear that foul play was involved, authorities said. He had been uncooperative from the start of the investigation.

Hermann was last seen on Dec. 3 in Santa Cruz. Her family reported her missing after she missed her flight to Hawaii on Dec. 12.

Lengyel lives in El Cerrito, and the victim's car had been parked in front of his house.

Authorities have not provided details on how Hermann died.