Broken glass found on playground slides at Livermore parks

Livermore police said Thursday they've received "several" reports of broken glass being scattered on slides at various city parks.

Those parks include, Hagemann Park, Jack Williams Park and El Padro Park.

Rangers from the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District have been cleaning up the broken glass.

Police pointed out the broken glass is a huge safety hazard for young children who play at the parks. Anyone with information about the cases, or to report broken glass at a park playground, can contact Livermore police at (925) 371-4987.