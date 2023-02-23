Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast
8
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 1:00 PM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 7:00 PM PST until FRI 11:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Wind Advisory
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Broken glass found on playground slides at Livermore parks

Published 
Livermore
Bay City News
article

Livemore police are investigating reports of broken glass that is being placed inside slides at several city parks.

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Livermore police said Thursday they've received "several" reports of broken glass being scattered on slides at various city parks

Those parks include, Hagemann Park, Jack Williams Park and El Padro Park.

Rangers from the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District have been cleaning up the broken glass.

Police pointed out the broken glass is a huge safety hazard for young children who play at the parks. Anyone with information about the cases, or to report broken glass at a park playground, can contact Livermore police at (925) 371-4987. 