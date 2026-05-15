BTS fans flock to Stanford ahead of sold-out Bay Area shows

The Brief BTS is returning to the Bay Area for the first time since 2018 with a sold-out, three-night run at Stanford Stadium this weekend. Fans from across the country began lining up Friday for official merchandise, with some waiting more than six hours or camping overnight for exclusive items. Authorities are warning of heavy traffic and delays around Stanford Stadium on concert days as thousands of BTS Army fans descend on the Peninsula.



One of the world’s biggest bands is taking over the Peninsula this weekend as K-pop superstars BTS prepare for a sold-out, three-night run at Stanford Stadium.

The concerts mark the group’s first Bay Area performances since 2018 after members completed their mandatory military service.

Fans wait hours for merchandise

What we know:

Although the shows do not begin until Saturday, fans, collectively known as the BTS Army. were already crowding the Stanford campus on Friday, many waiting for hours in the heat to buy official merchandise.

By Friday afternoon, lines wrapped around the campus track and stretched toward the merchandise tents. Some fans reported waiting more than six hours, while others camped out overnight for a chance to buy exclusive items.

"Well, first I was like, ‘What the heck?’ But yes, you get merch!" said Renee Butcher, who traveled from Spokane, Washington.

Among the most sought-after items were member jerseys, which fans said have been selling out at tour stops across the country.

"We got in line just to get these, because they were the first to sell out," said Ruby San Juan of San Francisco.

Fans travel across the country

What they're saying:

Fans from across the United States traveled to the Bay Area for the concerts, with some heading straight from the airport to the merchandise lines.

"This was the closest location that I could get," said Caitlin Brown, who also traveled from Spokane.

Elizabeth Chestnut flew in from Orlando, Florida, saying one of the best parts of the experience was meeting fellow fans from around the world.

"It’s just nice to get to know people from literally everywhere," she said.

Many concertgoers said they plan to attend all three shows.

"I don’t think it’s hype. It’s a passion," said fan Nelai Flores.

Traffic expected around stadium

Why you should care:

The massive crowds are expected to continue throughout the weekend, with local authorities warning drivers to expect heavy traffic and delays around Stanford Stadium on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.

Here is the schedule:

Parking lots open: 1:30 p.m.

Stadium gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Showtime: 7 p.m.

Merchandise tents will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on concert days. Organizers said limited additional merchandise stock will be released each day.

After waiting years for BTS to return to touring, many fans said the long lines are worth it.

"We’ve been waiting for four years, and now they’re here," said Imee Ducut of San Francisco. "It’s exciting." concert.