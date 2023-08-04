Expand / Collapse search

Building landlord faces fines for 'X' installation

By KTVU staff
The building's landlord for "X," formerly known as Twitter, faces a $4,000 fine for the installation of the now-removed "X" sign. Neighbors complained about the sign's flashing lights.

SAN FRANCISCO - The X sign that was put up at the San Francisco headquarters of "X," formerly known as Twitter racked up over $4,000 in fines.

However, Elon Musk was let off the hook as the building's landlord ended up paying those penalty fees. 

The sign was removed just a few days after outcry from nearby residents and a notice of violation issued by the city. 

The installation and the subsequent removal of the X came amid Musk's rebranding of the company formerly known as Twitter.