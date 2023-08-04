Building landlord faces fines for 'X' installation

The X sign that was put up at the San Francisco headquarters of "X," formerly known as Twitter racked up over $4,000 in fines.

However, Elon Musk was let off the hook as the building's landlord ended up paying those penalty fees.

The sign was removed just a few days after outcry from nearby residents and a notice of violation issued by the city.

The installation and the subsequent removal of the X came amid Musk's rebranding of the company formerly known as Twitter.