Burglar re-arrested after breaking into San Francisco's Castro Theatre twice in one week

For the second time in a week, San Francisco’s historic Castro Theatre has been burglarized, and by the same person.

Gary Marx, who was arrested for the first burglary five days ago, was re-arrested Friday at about 4:45 p.m. and taken custody, according to police. The 38-year-old was booked on charges of attempted burglary, vandalism and possession of burglary tools.



"This is both heartbreaking and galling," said Mary Conde, Vice President for Bay Area small business Another Planet Entertainment. "Why this individual was allowed on the streets again is beyond my understanding and should be unacceptable. We are so grateful to the San Francisco Police for their continued vigilance and for again arresting this person. However, our system is failing us."

The theater reports $45,000 in damage resulted from the two break-ins when doors, glass, locks and decorative wooden detail were damaged. Additionally, the leaded glass on the iconic freestanding box office has been broken five times since January.

"We have tried to avoid installing a metal security gate across the front of the Castro's iconic entrance, but I don't believe we are now left with any choice," Conde said.

Conde, who is overseeing the theater's renovation, said such a gate would be costly.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444.

The LGBTQ community and film landmark is celebrating its centennial in June. It opened in 1922 and is a registered family-owned San Francisco landmark.