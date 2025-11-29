Burglary suspects arrested after Big Sur homeowner secretly calls police

article

The Brief Emergency services received a call just after 5:20 a.m. from a person who said that at least two people had broken into their home in the 47000 block of Pfeiffer Ridge Road. An emergency dispatcher, who believed that the caller may have been suffering from a medical emergency, sent both medical responders and law enforcement to the scene. Five suspects were booked into jail on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and conspiracy to commit a crime.



Five suspects were arrested after allegedly breaking into a Big Sur residence early on Saturday morning.

Emergency services received a call just after 5:20 a.m. from a person who said that at least two people had broken into their home in the 47000 block of Pfeiffer Ridge Road, according to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that the homeowner hid in his bathroom as he remained on the line with an emergency dispatcher, who believed that the caller may have been suffering from a medical emergency and sent both medical responders and law enforcement to the scene.

"As deputies arrived in the area, they were informed that a responding firefighter observed a vehicle that appeared to have gotten stuck in a ditch along Pfeiffer Ridge Road near the burglarized residence," according to the MCSO. "There were multiple subjects standing next to the vehicle."

Authorities detained 26-year-old Monte Lee Laws of Seaside, 18-year-old Cooper Ervin Regier of Seaside, 20-year-old Kenneth Bucud of Seaside, 22-year-old Jeremiah John Gutierrez of Fresno and 20-year-old Michael Jahiem Brison of Monterey at the scene.

The five suspects were booked into jail on suspicion of burglary, vandalism and conspiracy to commit a crime.