Time was of the essence to rescue Butter.

The 12-year-old miniature horse was trapped inside a treacherous 60-foot well as her desperate cry for help rang out across a California countryside. Riverside County rescuers initially feared such a drop would have killed or severely injured the horse.

Firefighters from CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department, along with animal control officers and veterinary experts, raced to the scene east of Lake Elsinore in the unincorporated area of Warm Springs last Friday afternoon.

The 350-pound horse had plummeted 15 feet into the darkness, but the well's true depth was concealed beneath the murky water.

Butter crashed 15 feet through a plywood-covered well. (Riverside County Animal Services)

Firefighters managed to secure Butter with specialized harnesses while animal control officers soothed the trembling animal. By nightfall, Butter eventually emerged from the well as a collective sigh of relief swept through the exhausted rescue team.

"It was great to put all those training sessions to good, practical use on a real event," said Lt. Kyle Stephens, who participated in the rescue efforts. "This was definitely a great team effort by all those involved."

Riverside County Animal Services veterinarian Dr. Itzel Vizcarra rushed to examine Butter, and the news was better than anyone dared to hope for.

"We were all amazed she came out without any major trauma," Vizcarra said. "This was a huge team effort by many rescuers, so it’s uplifting to learn Butters will be OK."

The rescue started early afternoon Friday, Nov. 1, and ended about 10 p.m. (Riverside County Animal Services)

Vizcarra said she was concerned about the possibility of hypothermia. Her colleagues dried Butter and wrapped her with a heavy blanket. She also treated the horse’s wounds and injected pain medication.

"She was visibly shaking while still strapped," she said. "It’s astounding that she walked away fine the same day."

Butter is now back with her owner and was immediately taken to her regular veterinarian. (Riverside County Animal Services)

Butter is a true miracle, her care team said. She is now back home with her owner and still defying expectations with her rapid recovery.

