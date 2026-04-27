Overnight Caldecott Tunnel closures spell traffic trouble for East Bay commuters

article

The Brief Caltrans will be closing three of the four Caldecott Tunnel bores overnight through the end of April for maintenance and other work. Only one bore will be closed at a time, while all other tunnel bores in both directions will remain open to traffic. Commuters were advised to anticipate possible delays and plan for additional travel time.



Caltrans will be closing three of the four Caldecott Tunnel bores overnight through the end of the month for maintenance and other work, potentially causing some traffic headaches for commuters who navigate the East Bay in the twilight hours.

When will the Caldecott Tunnel bores be closed?

What we know:

Bores 1, 2 and 4 of the Caldecott Tunnel on State Route 24 will be closed on separate days from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. beginning Monday for cable relocation, tunnel washing and routine maintenance, Caltrans said.

Only one bore will be closed at a time, while all other tunnel bores in both directions will remain open to traffic.

The closures are scheduled for:

Bore 1 eastbound closure, April 27

Bore 2 eastbound closure, April 28

Bore 4 westbound closure, April 29 and April 30

What's next:

Caltrans said the schedule is dependent on weather conditions and may be subject to change.

Message signs will be placed to help guide drivers passing through the area, and commuters were advised to anticipate possible delays and plan for additional travel time.