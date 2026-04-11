California bill seeks to ban 'forever chemicals' from pesticides used on food crops

The Brief A new California bill would ban the use of PFAS-based pesticides on food crops by 2035. The Environmental Working Group says nearly 40% of non-organic produce grown in the state already contains at least one of the so-called "forever chemicals." AB 1603 heads to its first assembly policy committee Tuesday.



Nearly 40% of produce grown in California contains at least one pesticide made with so-called "forever chemicals," according to the nonprofit Environmental Working Group — and a new state bill aims to change that.

AB 1603, authored by Assemblymember Nick Schultz, would phase out the use of PFAS pesticides in California by 2035 and require public notification of their use during the transition period.

The science

Dig deeper:

PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are synthetic chemicals widely known for their presence in Teflon, food wrappers, and other plastics.

They earn the "forever chemical" nickname because they do not biodegrade easily and can accumulate in the human body. Less well known is their use in agriculture.

"At least 53 active ingredient pesticides — that is the ingredient that makes a pesticide kill stuff — the active ingredient is a PFAS chemical," said Susan Little, California Legislative Director for the Environmental Working Group.

The group identified the pesticides after analyzing California pesticide data and found evidence of PFAS-based pesticides being sprayed on crops throughout the state, from the Central Valley to Monterey County.

Associated risks

The health risks associated with PFAS exposure are wide-ranging.

While the specific pesticides have yet to be fully studied, Little said the broader class of chemicals has been linked to altered immune and thyroid function, liver and kidney disease, reproductive problems, cancer, child development delays, and obesity.

The other side:

Concerns about costs to farmers and consumers may be overstated, Little said. Of the roughly 1,000 pesticides currently approved for use on California crops, only 53 would be affected by the ban.

"There's plenty of other pesticides that farmers and growers can turn to to address their needs," she said.

Little also pointed to existing models in other states and countries.

Maine and Minnesota have already begun phasing out PFAS pesticides, and the European Union has gone further — 23 of the PFAS pesticides currently legal in California are already banned in the EU.

"A lot of these other models will be moving forward before our ban goes into full effect," Little said.

What's next:

The bill is scheduled to be heard by its first policy committee in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Little expressed confidence it would ultimately pass.