Companies to cover abortion-related costs, pay bail for employees arrested protesting SCOTUS ruling

A number of California-based companies said Friday they will support their employees during the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Some have offered to pay expenses incurred while traveling for abortions, others will allow employees to relocate to states that don't ban abortions, and another will bail their employees out of jail if they are arrested for protesting the new ruling.

Google, Disney, Alaska Airlines, Lyft, and Dick's Sporting Goods all announced they will pay travel expenses for employees seeking out-of-state abortions.

Google went further and said it will let employees move from states where abortion is restricted or banned. The company said employees can apply for relocation without justification.

Patagonia said they will pay bail for their employees who are arrested protesting the overturn. The Southern California based company said it hopes to support employees who peacefully protest the ruling.

The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.



