California EDD suspending unemployment checks it considers high risk
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California's Employment Development Department has suspended unemployment checks on claims that are considered high risk.
In a tweet, the EDD on Monday said it's "informing those affected that their identity will need to be verified, starting this week, before payments can resume."
During the pandemic, the EDD has been hit by massive fraud, including $400 million in jobless benefits, paid to jail and prison inmates.