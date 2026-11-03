Live election results: California attorney general, treasurer and other state races

The Brief Across California, voters will select the state's next attorney general, treasurer, controller, secretary of state, insurance commissioner and others. Californians will also cast votes for the State Assembly and Senate. Polls close at 8 p.m.



Election Day is in full swing across California and the U.S. with voters casting ballots in key races, including the closely watched California gubernatorial race between Democrat Xavier Becerra and Republican Steve Hilton.

Across California, voters will select the state's next attorney general, treasurer, controller, secretary of state, insurance commissioner and others.

Local perspective:

Ballot drop-off boxes opened Oct. 5 around the state, and will remain open through 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Ballots can also be returned by mail or to a county election office. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3. Reminder: if you're mailing your ballot on Election Day, state officials recommend having a postal worker manually postmark your ballot at the post office.

For Californians who prefer voting in-person on Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your local polling place, click here.

Track California's statewide races plus the below, which will update automatically as votes are counted.

California Statewide Election Results

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