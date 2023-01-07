Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 2:00 AM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
High Wind Watch
from SUN 10:00 PM PST until MON 10:00 AM PST, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until SUN 7:00 AM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 PM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Flood Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM PST until TUE 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
until SUN 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

California faces more rain, storms, and potential floods

By Associated Press
Published 
Severe Weather
Associated Press
MILL VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 04: People look on as a tow truck pulls a car out of a flooded intersection on January 04, 2023 in Mill Valley, California. A massive storm is hitting Northern California bringing flooding rains and damaging wind (Ph

SAN FRANCISCO - California braced for more stormy weather with rain expected to sweep across the northern part the state on Saturday, raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides.

Rain was forecast for the Bay Area Saturday with a brief dry period on Sunday and heavier storms due to arrive Monday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for a large swath of Northern and Central California with 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain expected through Wednesday in the Sacramento-area foothills.

SEE ALSO: EXPLAINER: Storms put California levees to the test

In the Los Angeles area, light rain was forecast for the weekend with stormy conditions expected to return Monday with the potential for up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain in the foothills. High surf was expected through Tuesday, with large waves on west-facing beaches, the National Weather Service said.

The wet weather comes after days of rain in California from Pacific storms. A series of recent weather systems have knocked out power to thousands, flooded streets, battered the coastline and caused at least six deaths.

READ MORE: More treacherous rain is headed for the Bay Area, here is how it could affect you

Since December 26, San Francisco received more than 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, while Mammoth Mountain, a popular ski area in the Eastern Sierra, received nearly 10 feet (3 meters) of snow, the National Weather Service reported.

The storms won’t be enough to officially end California’s ongoing drought but they have helped.