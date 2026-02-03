California gubernatorial candidates to face off in first statewide debate on KTVU FOX 2

The Brief Watch the California governor's debate on KTVU onTuesday at 5:30 p.m. or stream it on FOX Local. The debate will be held in San Francisco and is organized by the Black Action Alliance in partnership with KTVU FOX 2 and KTTV FOX 11. KTVU political reporter Greg Lee, KTVU anchor Andre Senior and KTTV FOX 11 anchor Maria Tellez will host the event.



With four months to go before California’s gubernatorial primary in June, seven candidates from a crowded field are set to take part in the state’s first statewide debate Tuesday evening.

The debate, organized by the Black Action Alliance in partnership with KTVU FOX 2 and KTTV FOX 11, will be held on Tuesday at the Ruth Williams Bay View Opera House in San Francisco.

The debate will be aired across the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles – the two largest media markets in California – starting at 5:30 p.m. on KTVU, KTTV Fox 11, and Fox Local.

Organizers say the debate comes at a critical moment in the race, as voters continue to sort through a large and diverse slate of candidates.

Related article

Critical moment in the race

"The challenge with this race is that there are so many candidates, particularly a lot of Democrats," said KTVU political reporter Greg Lee, who will moderate the debate alongside KTVU anchor Andre Senior and KTTV FOX 11 anchor Marla Tellez. "In a race that is so tight, where viewers and voters are still trying to figure out what they think about the candidates, this is a really good opportunity for candidates to differentiate themselves."

Tellez said the debate is especially important given the stakes for the state.

"This race has so many names in it, and it’s so important for our viewers to take the time," Tellez said. "Whomever gets the keys to California is going to drive the economy and housing affordability for the next four years."

Meet the candidates

Confirmed participants include former state Controller Betty Yee; former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary and Attorney General of California Xavier Becerra; political commentator and political adviser Steve Hilton; billionaire businessman Tom Steyer; State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond; San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan; and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

Candidates will face questions drawn from the public, community leaders, journalists and debate organizers. Moderators said the large field required adjustments to the format.

"We’ve had to tailor questions, short questions, to make them more pointed," Senior said. "Because we want to make sure we include all of the candidates."

Notably absent

Notably absent from the debate are U.S. Reps. Eric Swalwell and Katie Porter, as well as Republican Chad Bianco. Organizers said all three had scheduling conflicts.

The debate is being organized in partnership with the nonprofit Black Action Alliance, led by former Oakland mayoral candidate Loren Taylor.

"We’re going to be focused on the same questions that impact everyone’s lives," said Taylor. "Whether you’re talking about affordability, homelessness, public safety or education, all of these issues matter to Californians across communities."

A live audience of about 240 people is expected inside the venue, with additional viewers accommodated in an overflow space.