California hate crime reports rose 20% in 2022, data shows

Hate crime reports rose in California in 2022, according to new data released by the state attorney general.

Overall hate crime events — which officials say are likely underreported — increased 20.2% in 2022, from 1,763 in 2021 to 2,120.

"Racist, xenophobic, homophobic destructive language is being brandished about all to freely to alienate, discriminate and inflicting lasting physical and emotional harm," said Attorney General Rob Bonta. "As the vitriol spreads, so does hate. We’ve seen that to be true year after year."

Flanked by a group of diverse community leaders at a news conference on Tuesday, Bonta said he believes the undercount in hate crime reports is because some people are fearful to come forward.

The report shows hate crimes targeting Black Californians are most prevalent, going from 513 to 655, an increase of 27.1%.

"Making sure that African-Americans and the broader communities we serve have a safe and productive place to call home," said Robert Sausedo, executive director of Community Build Inc. "A place where neighbors don’t see color, but rather brotherly love."

Hate crime events motivated by sexual orientation bias saw the biggest jump at 29%.

Community leaders said they’re not surprised, pointing to recent events like the vandalism at a queer-owned coffee shop in Santa Rosa and the flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills in legislatures around the country.

"It is never one bill in session, one post on social media, or just one elected official speaking against our community, the domino effect is clear," said Sunitha Menon from Equality California.

Religious-based hate crimes also rose, anti-Semitic attacks increased the most at 24.3%.

"The way to stop the hatred is to band together, as never before to declare shoulder to shoulder: there is no place for hate in the state of California," said Rabbi Ken Chasen from the Leo Baeck Temple.

Anti-Asian hate crimes saw a 43% decrease, but Bonta added context citing the 177% and 107% increases in prior years during the pandemic.

"The 40% decrease is welcome, but we have to acknowledge in the post-Covid era, hate crimes against Asians is the highest it’s ever been," said Bonta.

Bonta pointed to the work his office is doing to respond to hate crimes including the launch of a racial justice bureau.

Community leaders said the best solution is for everyone to stand up against hate.