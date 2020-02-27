California primary election results on Super Tuesday

article

The California Primary results will be shown here and updated Live on Tuesday, March 3

If you haven't heard already, Super Tuesday is on March 3

Voters in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Democrats Abroad, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia will vote in the presidential primaries on that date, along with a host of local issues.

There are eight Democrats and two Republicans all vying to be president of the United States (after 20 Democrats and two Republicans dropped out.)

There are also several city and county measures and propositions in the Bay Area.

Those range from an earthquake safety measure in San Francisco to a statewide $15-billion bond to fund facility projects for schools.

In California, polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

