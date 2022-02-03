Expand / Collapse search

California recall election cost taxpayers $200 million

Published 
2021 Gavin Newsom Recall Election
Associated Press
article

A ballot for a recall election seeking to remove California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) is seen in Los Angeles, August 15, 2021. - The California Gubernatorial election will take place on September 14, 2021. Forty-six candidates, including nine Democra

Expand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The election of whether to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom cost taxpayers just over $200 million. 

The final tally released Thursday by the Secretary of State's office is about 28% less than what state officials had budgeted. The state Legislature set aside just over $278 million for the Sept. 14 election. 

Of that, about $243 million was divided up among the state's 58 counties. However, it cost the counties $174 million to put on the election, leaving $69.5 million left over. More than 81% of voters chose to keep Newsom in office. Secretary of State Shirley Weber said the recall process needs to be changed.