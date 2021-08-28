California Senator Josh Becker to speak at 'No on Recall' rally in East Palo Alto

article

California State Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, and other Peninsula elected officials will speak at a noon rally in East Palo Alto Saturday urging a "no" vote on the recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The "Vote No on Recall" rally will be held at noon at Bell Park, 550 Bell St., in East Palo Alto.

The senator represents California's 13th Senate District in the California Legislature.