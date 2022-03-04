California's average gas price rises to highest in state history

Gas prices in the Bay Area and the rest of the state have skyrocketed all week.

The statewide average has reached $5.07 per gallon in California, according to AAA. That's the highest average cost the state has seen in history.

Gas is even more expensive in the Bay Area. San Francisco drivers paid an average of $5.21 a gallon while drivers in Alameda County paid $5.13 a gallon.

The gas price is expected to rise as the Russian-Ukraine war rages on.

Some members of the Senate introduced a bipartisan bill to ban all imports of Russian oil Thursday. The White House said gas prices would spike even more if the bill was passed.