These are California's best new restaurants of 2024, per Bon Appétit

Bon Appétit has released its list of 2024's Best New Restaurants and three of the honorees are in California.

In the Bay Area, Oakland's Popoca and San Francisco's Four Kings made the list.

Popoca opened in August 2023 and serves up El Salvadoran cuisine.

Bon Appétit said about Chef Anthony Salguero, "It’s tempting to order another before you’ve finished the first. But Salguero’s menu has much more to offer, blending local produce with Salvadoran tradition to create something entirely his own."

Over the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, Four Kings in the heart of Chinatown is being lauded for its twist on traditional Cantonese plates.

The intimate restaurant opened in March.

Bon Appétit praised chefs Frank Ho and Mike Long saying, "The energetic duo takes cues from their shared nostalgia for traditional Cantonese flavors, but instead of a classic banquet setting, they’ve designed their menu in the style of a Japanese izakaya—in which small dishes are meant to be eaten alongside plenty of drinks."

In Southern California, Persian restaurant Azizam also made the list.

The restaurant made a splash when it opened its permanent Silverlake location in March.

Bon Appétit says it has a fast-casual feel.

"Cody Ma and Misha Sesar put a hashtag under their mouthwatering Instagram photos: #notjustkabobs. At their restaurant, the couple leans away from the standard grilled meats you’ll find at many Persian restaurants, instead sharing seasonal dishes inspired by home cooking," says the publication.

