California's grid operator issues flex alert due to extreme heat
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - You know the drill.
California's grid operator has issued a statewide flex alert for Friday July 9 due to extreme heat.
The flex alert is in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., California ISO said.
The flex alert calls on residents and energy consumers to voluntarily conserve during the hours of observance to alleviate the strain on the power grid.
Temperatures are expected to soar on Friday into the triple digits and there is an excessive heat warning starting at noon for many parts of the Bay Area and will lasts through Sunday evening.
The flex alerts typically are in the the evening hours when solar energy diminishes or is unavailable.
The basic request during a flex alert is for consumers to:
-Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, if your health permits
-Avoid using major appliances, like dish washers and clothes washers and dryers
-Turn off all unnecessary lights
Consumers are also encouraged to use fans for cooling and unplug unused electrical
items.
Meanwhile, cooling centers will be available to the public. For information on where to beat the heat in Contra Costa County, check here. 20 library locations will be available throughout the county.
Cooling centers are available in Santa Clara County for the vulnerable and elderly. Check the cooling center map or the list below:
City of Cupertino
Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
City of Gilroy
Gilroy Library
350 W 6th St, Gilroy, CA 95020
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
City of Los Altos
Los Altos Library
13 S San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Woodland Library
1975 Grant Ave, Los Altos, CA 94024
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
City of Los Gatos
Los Gatos Library
100 Villa Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Sunday, July 11 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm
City of Milpitas
Milpitas Library
160 N Main St, Milpitas, CA 95035
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
City of Morgan Hill
Morgan Hill Library
660 W Main Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Centennial Recreation Center
171 W. Edmundson Ave, Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Hours: Friday, July 9 from 8:00 am – 9:00 pm
Saturday, July 10 – Sunday, July 11 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
City of Saratoga
Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070
Hours: Friday, July 9 – Saturday, July 10 from 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm