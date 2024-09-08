California's largest pet adoption event in Berkeley a success

Dogs and cats in need of loving homes hoped to meet their forever families at the 12th annual Bark Around The Block event in Berkeley.

The day-long adopt-a-thon featured pets from more than 25 shelters and rescues across the Bay Area and beyond.

Berkeley Humane, which hosted the event, said it was a huge success. 150 animals were adopted on Saturday, which is up from 126 last year, according to executive director Jeffrey Zerwekh.

"Almost every shelter and rescue is over capacity right now and this is our way of helping out the greater animal welfare community, by bringing so many groups together," he said.

Berkeley Humane provided veterinary care for all animals and waived adoption fees. Many partners also waived or reduced their fees, which can run around $200 to $500 or more.

The event also offered free microchips and pet vaccines.

"We're a foster-based rescue, and we are completely at capacity with all of our fosters. We're always looking for new fosters as well, so hopefully we can clear out some of these older-placed dogs within our rescue, so we can make room for other dogs coming in," said Tiffany Daily from Friends of Madera Animal Shelter.

Some animals traveled a long way. There were pets from the Park Fire in Chico, Orange County, the Central Valley, Tehama County, and Hawaii.

Hundreds stopped by the free daylong festival searching for the perfect match.

"My partner and I are maybe looking for a dog. We came here last year and it just wasn't in the cards to get a dog last year, but we're trying to see if we can get one this year," said Oakland resident Sidrah Marotti.