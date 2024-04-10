California's Planned Parenthood ready to offer reproductive healthcare to Arizonans

Planned Parenthood in California says it’s prepared to handle an influx of people from Arizona who may be seeking reproductive healthcare. On Tuesday, Arizona effectively banned abortion by reinstating an 1864 law forbidding the procedure except to save a mother’s life.

California is a sanctuary state for reproductive rights and Planned Parenthood Northern California says they’ve been preparing for years to help those who can’t get services in their home state.

"We are assuring not only the people of Arizona but throughout the country, if you can get to California, we've got you. You can get care here," said Gilda Gonzales, CEO of Planned Parenthood Northern California.

Planned Parenthood in California says they’ve already begun offering reproductive healthcare to people from other states.

Gonzales says their seven affiliates across the state are financially capable of serving more people.

"Our affiliate alone has seen a 38% increase. We started preparing ourselves back in 2020 because we understood the numbers, we understood what was happening at the Supreme Court. So, we were well-prepared for what happened in June 2022," said Gonzales.

In 2022, the Supreme Court ruled that abortion is not a right protected under the Constitution, and it left it up to states to decide on abortion rights.

On Tuesday, the advocacy group Reproductive Freedom for All released a statement saying in part:

"With Trump and the Republican Party working to ban abortion in all 50 states, California is ground zero for taking back the House so that we can lock in the reproductive freedom majority who will restore the federal right to abortion." - Reproductive Freedom for All, president and CEO Mini Timmaraju.

But this week, presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump said Arizona’s abortion ban goes too far and that he would not sign a federal abortion ban.

"We are now already hearing that they are exploring a state initiative in the Fall. So, fingers crossed that there is hope for Arizona," said Gonzales.

The Arizona Supreme Court’s ruling also suggests doctors may be prosecuted for performing abortions. But the state’s governor, Katie Hobbs, said she’d do all that she can to prevent anyone from being charged.