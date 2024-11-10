Expand / Collapse search

California's Prop 6 fails, forced prison labor to continue

Published  November 10, 2024 7:59pm PST
California Politics
Associated Press
article

Aerial shot of the all-womens prison in Dublin, Calif. Aug. 30, 2022

Expand

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California voters have rejected a measure amending the state Constitution to ban forced labor in any form. The constitution currently bans it except as punishment for crime.

That exemption became a target of criminal justice advocates who are concerned about prison labor conditions. People who are incarcerated are often paid less than $1 an hour to fight fires, clean cells and do landscaping work at cemeteries.

The initiative was included in a package of reparations proposals introduced by lawmakers as part of an effort to atone and offer redress for a history of racism and discrimination against Black Californians.

Related

Prop 6 aims to ban forced prison labor in California
article

Prop 6 aims to ban forced prison labor in California

Proposition 6 is asking California voters to pass a ban on forced prison labor, which is currently allowed under the state's constitution.

Several other states, including Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont, have in recent years approved constitutional amendments removing slavery and involuntary servitude exceptions.