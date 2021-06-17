Calistoga notifies residents of possible outages

As California swelters in extreme heat, residents in Calistoga were warned that power could possibly be shut off on Thursday.

The city issued a notice informing residents that Pacific Gas & Electric may be required to turn off electricity for one to two hours.

"These outages are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are used to help prevent a wildfire, or for equipment maintenance. The decision to conduct these outages will be made by the grid operator, CAISO," city officials said in a statement.

The possible outages come as the California grid operators pay close attention to power usage, stressing voluntary conservation, amid a blistering heatwave.