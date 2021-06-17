Expand / Collapse search

Calistoga notifies residents of possible outages

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Severe Weather
KTVU FOX 2

Scorching temps threaten California's electrical grid

California's power grid operator has called for a second day of voluntary energy conservation as the state swelters under a heat wave. The California Independent System Operator has issued a Flex Alert for 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. KTVU's Tom Vacar reports.

CALISTOGA, Calif. - As California swelters in extreme heat, residents in Calistoga were warned that power could possibly be shut off on Thursday.

The city issued a notice informing residents that Pacific Gas & Electric may be required to turn off electricity for one to two hours.

Scorching temps hit the Western US

KTVU's Mark Tamayo has your Bay Area forecast for the remainder of the week.

"These outages are not Public Safety Power Shutoffs, which are used to help prevent a wildfire, or for equipment maintenance. The decision to conduct these outages will be made by the grid operator, CAISO," city officials said in a statement.

The possible outages come as the California grid operators pay close attention to power usage, stressing voluntary conservation, amid a blistering heatwave. 