Calls to remove UC president after Cal turns over names in antisemitism probe

A national petition to remove University of California president James Milliken is now circulating.

This comes after UC Berkeley turned over names to the Trump administration as it investigates claims of antisemitism on campus.

On Wednesday, many on Cal's campus say they believe the action violates people's privacy and First Amendment rights.

The College Democrats of America is among the groups that started the online petition.

UC Berkeley has informed 160 faculty members, students, and staff that their names had been given to the Trump administration as part of an investigation into alleged antisemitism.

Petition organizers described the action as a violation of academic freedom and free speech principles.

Some students said UC's action contradicts its public image.

"I was honestly pretty shocked. I feel like Berkeley's whole thing is that they protect free speech and individuality," said Charlie Wood, a Cal student.

UC Board of regents Chair Janet Reilly released a written statement which said in part that "The University of California will always defend free speech and academic freedom" and "UC has always responded to information requests when required by law; refusing to do so would be without legal basis and could cost the UC system billions in federal funding."

"Removal of the president won't solve everything. There will always be a next president who will capitulate to Trump," said one Cal student who declined to give his name, saying that he feared retaliation.

He said he organized pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus.

He questioned the petition's effectiveness.

"It's most definitely how this university operates, rather than who's in it," he said.

But Nolan Higdon, a UC Santa Cruz media and political analyst, said petitions and protests could work.

"A lot of folks who are critics of Trump's saw the ways in which the protest over the removal of Jimmy Kimmel was able to get him back on the air," Higdon said. "And I think there's kind of a vibe right now in the country to resist Trumpism...to take action such as protests and petitions. I think we're seeing that here from college students."

In the spring, the Trump administration opened an investigation into how 60 universities, including UC Berkeley, were handling complaints about antisemitism on their campuses.

UC turned over files containing names to comply.

Some students said they suspect that the names were those participating in pro-Palestinian demonstrations on the campus of UC Berkeley last year.

