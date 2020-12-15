Calls to prioritize vaccines for teachers grow

On Tuesday, there is a growing call for teachers including early childcare educators to be near the top of the COVID-19 vaccine priority list. Many said vaccinating teachers is critical.

With most of the Bay Area under a stay at home order in the purple tier, it’s not clear when many students will return to class. Some teachers argue a vaccine is the fastest way.

It’s a rallying cry at school districts across the Bay Area. On Tuesday, parents put pressure ahead of a school board meeting in Pleasanton for in-person learning to resume for middle and high schools.

“In person learning is the best learning, distance learning is not working for so many kids,” said Parent Jennifer Oxe.

“Every teacher I know wants to be back in school,” said San Jose Teachers Association President Patrick Bernhardt. “We want to be back in school when it’s safe.”

Bernhardt said for him and many other teachers to return to the classroom, immunization against the coronavirus is key.

Advertisement

“If we can get the adult members of a school community access to a vaccine, then I think we can quickly return students to campus,” said Bernhardt.

On Wednesday, a work group-of medical experts tasked to develop guidance for prioritizing the vaccine in the state will provide more clarity on who gets the shot after health care workers and nursing home residents.

The California Teachers Association hinted teachers should be next.

Others argue for employees who can’t work remotely such as grocery store workers, farm workers and rideshare drivers.

“We support everyone who needs the vaccine to get the vaccine but we don't have as large of a voice as some of the groups,” said Step One School Executive Director Sue Britson.

There’s also a petition urging state health officials not to leave preschool teachers out. Some early childcare programs have been open for months and it’s difficult for young schoolchildren to social distance and wear masks.

However, not all educators agree they should be vaccinated right away. Greg Haubner, a Foothill High School teacher, said he can wait.

“I do feel schools can operate safely without a vaccine,” said Haubner. “There’s schools all over Europe. Schools across the United States that are open and in my case, I’m speaking for myself, I feel we can safely operate.”

The California Teachers Association said vaccination is the beginning step to reopen. PPE, social distancing, ventilation, and deep cleaning must continue until the virus is no longer being transmitted at dangerous levels.