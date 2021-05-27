Caltrain offering free rides to vigil honoring victims of VTA shooting

Caltrain will provide free train rides Thursday evening to and from San Jose City Hall, where a vigil will be held honoring the victims of the fatal shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority on Wednesday.

A VTA employee shot and killed nine people at the Guadalupe light-rail yard in San Jose on Wednesday morning and then killed himself.

The vigil begins 6 p.m. at the City Hall plaza, 200 E. Santa Clara St., San Jose.

Free fares will be provided on trains 260 and 264, which arrive at the San Jose Diridon Station at 5:09 p.m. and 5:39 p.m. respectively. Passengers attending the vigil must let the conductor know they will exit at the Diridon station for the vigil.

After arriving at the Diridon station, passengers can then take VTA bus Rapid 500, Rapid 522, 64A, 68 or 22 to City Hall. People can also walk from the station to City Hall, about 1.2 miles.

People leaving the vigil can also ride free on Caltrain once they notify conductors that they attended. Caltrain's schedules are available here.

Advertisement

VTA's schedules are available here. VTA's light-rail service has been suspended until further notice. People can support victims and their families by contributing to a fund organized by Working Partnerships USA, a community organization based in San Jose.