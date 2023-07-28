Caltrain offers tour of future electric fleet

article

Caltrain officials on Saturday will be showing off one of their new all-electric trains that will be replacing the agency's current diesel fleet.

A tour of the electric train will follow a welcome ceremony outside the San Jose Diridon station at 10 a.m., with speakers including Caltrain executive director Michelle Bouchard and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan.

Caltrain's new electric fleet will be faster and more convenient for travelers, according to the agency. The electric trains, which the agency plans to launch in 2024, will feature a higher capacity than current trains and amenities like power outlets at every seat and digital information signs.

The event will feature live music from East Oakland's DJ Dwayne Juice, food trucks, games and art demonstrations by Eric Rewitzer of 3 Fish Studio. Attendees can enter a raffle for a chance to win Caltrain tote bags, posters, miniature train models, skateboard decks and more.

Event organizers say they expect a large turnout and encourage those attending to arrive between noon and 2 p.m. for shorter wait times.

Future tours will be held in the fall at the San Francisco station at Fourth and King Streets and in the winter in San Mateo County, with dates yet to be announced.

Caltrain is asking but not requiring attendees to register in advance here.

More information about the event can be found here.