Caltrans to start yearlong 19th Avenue repaving project

article

Caltrans crews on Monday will start a yearlong repaving project that will prompt lane closures on San Francisco's 19th Avenue, which also serves as state Highway 1 in the city.

The work will begin on 19th Avenue at Sloat Boulevard and proceed north toward Lincoln Way at Golden Gate Park, then will go back south from Lincoln to Sloat.

Caltrans officials said two lanes will always be open and one lane closed in the direction of the repaving work, and that people should find alternate routes during peak commute hours.

After that section is complete in Phase 1 of the project, Phase 2 will finish the work by December 2026. The repaving is along 18.8 miles of 19th Avenue between Lincoln Way at the park and Holloway Avenue at San Francisco State University, according to Caltrans.

Highway 1 becomes Park Presidio Boulevard further north and the highway intersection at California Street will also be repaved next year.

Caltrans officials said on the state agency's website that "this project will preserve and extend the life of the existing pavement and improve ride quality. The repaved 19th Avenue will improve driver safety and enhance the driving experience. Pedestrians and cyclists will also benefit from safer, smoother streets to traverse across."

More information on the 19th Avenue repaving and other highway projects in San Francisco can be found at www.sfhighwayprojects.com.