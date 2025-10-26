Car drives off Santa Cruz wharf; recovery underway

article

A vehicle drove off of the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf into the ocean on Sunday morning.

The Santa Cruz Fire Department reported that the vehicle drove off the side of the wharf about 9:45 a.m.

An image shared by the fire department showed a portion of railing broken off the side of the dock and leading into the waters below.

(Courtesy of the Santa Cruz Fire Department)

The SCFD said one person and a dog were extricated from inside the submerged car. The United States Coast Guard told KTVU that the person was found "unresponsive," but did not elaborate further on their condition.

Authorities enlisted the help of a heavy-duty tow truck to lift the vehicle – a white Toyota Sienna minivan – from the ocean.

(Jaden Schaul)

The SCFD – along with several other departments – were still on the scene as of 11 a.m., and the entrance to the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf was closed as authorities worked to secure the scene.

A cause for the crash was not immediately known.

