LIVE: Car fire in Caldecott Tunnel causes traffic jam

A car fire inside the Caldecott Tunnel on Tuesday created a traffic jam.

Caltrans said all eastbound lanes on Highway 24 were closed about 10:30 a.m. because the car was on fire inside the second bore.

Bore 1 was being used to clear traffic in the second bore, Caltrans said.

Images from Caltrans' cameras showed cars backed up in both directions.

Caltrans crews said they would have to inspect the tunnel before allowing any cars to pass and that could take about two hours.

Traffic was being diverted onto local streets, Caltrans said.