Car fire prompts partial closure of Altamont Pass

article

A car fire on the I-580 freeway in Livermore prompted partial closures of the Altamont Pass and lengthy delays Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol issued an alert on X just before 5:30 a.m. warning commuters of the fire on the westbound side of the freeway just east of North Flynn Road.

The CHP reported only the second lane of the westbound side of the freeway was open to traffic, and told drivers to expect delays in the area.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the car fire.

Authorities did not provide an estimated time on when the freeway would be completely reopened.

