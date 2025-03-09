San Jose sideshow: car 'fully engulfed' in flames, police say

Multiple sideshows occurred in San Jose on Saturday night, resulting in over a dozen impounded cars and an arrest. During the chaos, one car in a sideshows was fully engulfed by a fire, police said.

The car was abandoned after the sideshow in East San Jose.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Impounded cars from a San Jose sideshow. Photo: SJPD via social media

What we know:

Police told KTVU that they began receiving reports of sideshows happening around 1:45 a.m.

Officials said sideshow participants moved to several locations throughout the city, including to Story and King Roads, where the car on fire was found.

A police spokesperson said the person arrested was a minor and arrested for resisting arrest, a curfew violation, and a city of San Jose spectator ordinance.

Police said they aren't aware of any injuries stemming from the sideshows.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the car caught fire.

Police also didn't share how many people were involved or present at the sideshow but did impound 17 cars during the events.

It's unclear how long the sideshows lasted or all the locations the sideshows occurred.

KTVU reached out to the San Jose Police Department for more information.

Dig deeper:

Police said the San Jose Fire Department was able to quickly extinguish the fire.

"Do not come to San José to endanger our community. There will be consequences," police said.

Police also said their Racer Enforcement Detail is following up to identify those involved in the sideshows.

Featured article