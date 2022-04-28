Car thief crashes into multiple police vehicles while fleeing

San Francisco police arrested 24-year-old Robert Sonza for allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing into multiple police cars while fleeing, authorities said.

Police said they responded to reports of a stolen vehicle involved in multiple recent auto burglaries in the area of Grant Ave. and Greet St. around 9:37 p.m. Tuesday evening. Police saw the stolen car being driven away.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but Sonza failed to yield and drove off without the officers in pursuit, police said.

Other police at Union and Montgomery Streets saw Sonza driving into a dead-end, officials said. While driving out of the dead-end, Sonza rammed into the officer's marked police vehicle.

Sonza then drove to Atla and Montgomery Streets where he crashed into a second police vehicle and injured one of the officers in the squad car, police said.

As the officers pursued Sonza, he drove to Columbus Avenue and Broadway where he hit another occupied vehicle and caused injuries, officials said.

Police said Sonza then exited the vehicle and ran away as the officers chased him on foot. Eventually, he was arrested at Pacific Avenue and Beckett Street.

Officers searched the stolen vehicle and found a large-capacity ammunition magazine, police said.

Sonza was later transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for multiple counts, including driving a stolen vehicle, evading a police officer in a vehicle, possession of a large-capacity magazine, and reckless driving, police said.