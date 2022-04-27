San Jose police say woman helped hatch plan to kidnap baby

Authorities described a woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from a San Jose home as a friend of the family.

San Jose police investigators said Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43, was present when a man abducted little Brandon Cuellar from his home on Monday while his grandmother unloaded groceries.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said Ramirez, 43, had driven the child and his grandmother to go shopping. Investigators allege that she had been communicating with Jose Portillo before he entered the second floor apartment and took the baby.

Camarillo said it does not appear that Portillo knew the family.

A motive for the kidnapping is still under investigation.

Portillo, 28, was the man seen on surveillance video walking down a sidewalk carrying the baby away in a carrier and small blanket.

"It was a clear indication that this was planned, premeditated," Camarillo said.

The infant was found unharmed Tuesday at a home where Portillo lived after detectives located the van used in the kidnapping.

A woman tipped authorities off to the location of the van after she spotted the vehicle parked near the post acute facility where she worked.

Camarillo would not disclose the condition of the home where the baby was located.

The baby was taken to a hospital to be checked and reunited hours later with his mother, who was working at the time of the abduction.

Another man, Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, was also arrested. Camarillo said Sandoval played a role in the kidnapping but gave no other details.

All three have been charged with kidnapping and are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

The baby’s father is incarcerated and police don’t believe he played a role in his child’s abduction, Camarillo said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.