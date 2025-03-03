Black sedan wrapped around lamp post, police activity in East Oakland

A heavy police presence was seen in East Oakland early Monday morning, as was a wrecked car.

Police did not return calls to find out exactly what was going on, but at about 4 a.m. police began arriving in force at 54th Avenue at International Boulevard.

At least half a dozen were still there at about 5 a.m.

A black sedan, which appeared to be wrapped around a lamp post and nearly sliced in two, was seen across the street at 53rd Avenue.

It's unclear what led up to the wreck or if anyone was injured.

But a woman who works at one of the businesses nearby said officers told her there was a deadly crash.

"I think it's sad that someone probably passed away," Nadia Meyers said. "But we have a lot of car crashes. That area. We have cameras all around to see what actually happened."

Police shut down the surrounding streets.

KTVU was on scene, trying to get more information.