Carjackings up 115% in Oakland, gunfire and homicides also up

Oakland police are reporting an uptick in carjackings.

According to police data, carjackings are up 115% over this time last year.

As of Sunday, there were 200 carjackings in Oakland, compared to 93 at the same time last year.

It's also more than the city had in all of 2019. In that pre-pandemic year, there were 199 carjackings, according to OPD crime reports.

Police say the stolen cars are often then used in other crimes such as residential robberies.

FLASHBACK: Oakland police see disturbing trend of teens carrying out robberies, carjackings

Reports of gunfire are also up as are homicides.

Police say that during the last week of May, ShotSpotter detected 174 possible shots fired. That's an increase of 119 percent over the same time last year.

Advertisement

Since the beginning of the year, there have been 57 homicides in Oakland, compared to 22 last year. In all of 2019, there were 75 homicides, a number that seems certain to be surpassed by the end of the year.