Carpenter dies of injuries after Oakland King Estates campus shooting

A carpenter wounded in a shooting on an Oakland school campus in September has died from his injuries nearly two months after being shot, according to sources.

The victim was employed with the Oakland Unified School District and working at the King Estates campus on Sept. 28 when shooters fired more than 30 rounds, striking him and several others.

The victim was identified as David Sakurai.

The King Estates campus comprises a cluster of schools — Rudsdale Continuation School, Rudsdale Newcomer Academy, BayTech Charter School, and the headquarters of Sojourner Truth Independent Study.

Authorities said at least two gunmen entered Rudsdale Continuation High School and began shooting. The city's police chief LeRonne Armstrong said the attack was most likely gang-related and targeted, even though the people who were wounded were not the intended targets.

Sakurai was among six innocent victims struck by gunfire. Also hit were two adult students, a counselor, security guard, and another carpenter identified as Jason Arbuckle.

Arbuckle was grazed in the head by a bullet and survived the injury.

The day after the shooting, Arbuckle told KTVU in a text message from his hospital bed, "I'm good and I'm alive."

He added, "Live your best life...because I could be dead today."

Oakland police previously released surveillance video that captures the moment shooters entered Rudsdale Continuation High School.

The brief video shows a few students gathered outside the high school when two alleged suspects, including one holding an apparent gun, run inside the school. The suspects dash back out of the school seconds later.

Authorities said the two shooters and an accomplice are still sought in the case. They believe more could be involved.