Cars ram into Oakland's Lululemon, cannabis shop

Crews were fixing up a Lululemon store in Oakland after a car on Sunday rammed through the front entrance.

The store damage was reported at the fitness gear store at 25th and Broadway, where glass shattered all over the sidewalk.

Witnesses said they saw people break through a barrier and steal merchandise.

A similar scene played out at a cannabis shop nearby at 21st and Telegraph Avenue in Oakland.

Investigators say a car also rammed through that entrance; it's unclear if anything was stolen.