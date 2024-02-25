CDC: Norovirus cases soaring in U.S. western region

The CDC says stomach viruses continue to spread across the country, and the latest data shows the western region has the second-highest rate of cases in the country.

Norovirus, or the stomach flu, is highly contagious and wastewater samples taken in the Bay Area are showing a rise in virus particles. Still, doctors say there are some simple things you can do to avoid getting sick.

Earlier this month, over 150 people were sickened while on a cruise set to sail from San Francisco. People reported stomach flu-like symptoms that included vomiting and diarrhea.

"A lot of people close together. It spread from the gut and the symptoms were really consistent," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a dean at UC San Francisco’s School of Medicine

The CDC now says there has been a more than 12% rise in norovirus cases in the Western region in the last three weeks, just behind the Northeast which has seen a 14% increase.

It says the virus spreads from person to person and can survive for weeks on surfaces and objects like doorknobs, countertops, and phones.

"So, it’s really soap and water. Going back to the beginning of COVID, when we were always thinking about washing our hands. Soap and water in the bathroom," said Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor of clinical medicine at UCSF School of Medicine.

Stomach flu or food poisoning are common terms used for norovirus, but the virus is not a flu or respiratory sickness. It usually spreads rapidly in closed and crowded spaces like schools, hospitals, nursing homes and cruise ships.

"The best thing to do is some kind of old-fashioned symptomatic treatment. Stay hydrated, don’t pass it around. Just keep on drinking, especially with electrolytes if you’re passing a lot," said Gandhi.

According to the California Department of Public Health, norovirus causes over 20 million illnesses, up to 71,000 hospitalizations and up to 800 deaths each year.

"So, people die from norovirus because they get really dehydrated. It’s mainly people who can’t take Gatorade or go get water to drink. So, like very young, the babies," said Chin-Hong.

Chin-Hong says older adults are also more likely to be dehydrated when they contract norovirus. November to April is the peak period for cases of norovirus.

There are no specific treatments for norovirus and both doctors say you should drink fluids to prevent dehydration. If it gets worse, go to the hospital.