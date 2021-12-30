CDC reports E. coli outbreak across six U.S. states, linked to salad

The CDC has announced that an E. coli outbreak linked to certain brands of packaged salad has affected six U.S. states.

As of Dec. 30, 2021, thirteen people have been reported to be infected by E. coli. Four people have been hospitalized, including one with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

Packaged salad brands that may be contaminated with E. coli include Simple Truth Organic Power Greens and Nature's Basket Organic Power Greens with "best if used by" dates through Dec. 20, 2021.

The CDC is recommending consumers check their refrigerator and freezer and throw any of the above-mentioned products away. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled salads.

The true number of E. coli infections is likely higher than the reported number because people recover without medical care and are not tested for the infection. The outbreak may not be limited to the states with known diseases.

If you have symptoms of E. coli, talk to your healthcare provider and write down what you ate in the week before sickness occurred.

Symptoms of the infection include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C).

To learn more about the current E. coli outbreak, visit cdc.gov/ecoli.

