Celebrate 4th of July with these patriotic films on Tubi

If fireworks and barbecues aren't a part of your Fourth of July agenda, settle down with a patriotic movie marathon on Tubi.

As freedom rings outside, transport yourself to the Marvel universe with "Captain America" or spend a day in the Oval Office with former President George W. Bush in "W."

Whether you're in the mood for an action movie starring Nicolas Cage, a documentary about President George Washington, or an animated 4th of July beach party for the little ones, Tubi has you covered this Independence Day.

Captain America (1979) — Starring Reb Brown, Len Birman, Heather Menzies, Steve Forrest, Robin Mattson

"An ex-Marine dons a star-spangled superhero suit to take down an industrialist out to destroy Phoenix with a homemade neutron bomb."

W.(2008) — Starring Joh Brolin, Elizabeth Banks, Richard Dreyfuss, Jeffery Wright, Thandie Newton, Toby Jones,

"A dramatic interpretation of the presidency of George W. Bush, who started life as a privileged party boy and rose to high office."

The 4th (2016) — Starring Andre Hyland, Anna Lee Lawson, Yasmin Kittles, Eliza Coupe, Byron Bowers

"A struggling visual artist’s plan to throw a 4th of July cookout while his dramatic roommate is away and goes up in smoke when a quick errand goes wrong."

Patriot: A Nation at War (2020) — Starring Alex Sturman, Clayton Haymes, David Chattam, Shirley Dalmas, David E. Ballard

"A slandered, expert CIA agent must stay ahead of contracted hitmen who want to steal a memory card she holds that could trigger World War III."

4th of July Dance (2020) — Starring Avery Williams, Tina Shuster, Gina Fuller, Kyle Anderson

"A cool lion, a happy bee, and a baby giraffe join their best friends in the town of Sunnyville to celebrate and learn about America’s independence!"

When Every Day was the Fourth of July (1978) — Starring Dean Jones, Louise Sorel, Chris Petersen, Katy Kurtzman, Harris Yulin

"Two siblings in 1930s Connecticut who befriend a kind, brain-damaged WWI veteran ask their lawyer father to defend him when he is accused of murder."

The Patriot (1998) — Starring Steven Seagal, Gailard Sartain, L.Q. Jones, Whitney Yellow Robe, Camilla Belle

"A renowned doctor living a quiet life in Montana is thrust into a race for time to find a cure for a deadly virus, released by a rogue militia leader."

The First American (2018) — Starring Newt Gingrich, Callista Gingrich

"A documentary on America’s first President, George Washington, from ideas of self-government and the American Revolution to creating the Constitution."

5th of July (2019) — Starring Jaleel White, Brent Briscoe, Gary Anthony Williams, Markell Andrew

"Fulfilling his father’s dying wish sets off a curse of epic proportions that a young professor must lift by nightfall or risk losing everything."

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016) — Starring Nicolas Cage, Thomas Jane, Tom Sizemore

"Nicolas Cage stars in this true tale of WWII heroes who survived a brutal attack by a Japanese submarine only to face shark-infested waters."

Nina’s World — July 4th Beach Party (2017) — Starring Rita Moreno, Isabella Farrier, Bronwen Holmes, Javier Lacroix, Enrique Lopez

"A 4th of July event from the ‘Nina’s World’ series as the Flores family hits the beach to celebrate Nina’s father’s first holiday as a U.S. citizen."

The Carter’s Family Reunion (2021) — Starring Sophia Knolton, Bryan G. Thompson, Sharon Gilbert, Ronald S. Gamble

"When her parents get stranded out of town for the July 4 family reunion, Erica and her eccentric aunt and uncle are forced to step up and play host."

American Ultra (2015) — Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Topher Grace, Connie Britton

"A small-town stoner who writes comics about a superhero monkey suddenly discovers that he is a trained and deadly sleeper agent for the CIA."

Liberty & Slavery: The Paradox of America’s Founding Fathers (2016) — Starring Lonnie Bunch, Jay Ali, David Azerrad

"This documentary examines the irony of America’s Founding Fathers, who dreamed up a nation of individual liberty, while many of them owned slaves."

Copperhead (2013) — Starring Billy Campbell, Peter Fonda, Francois Arnaud, Lucy Boynton, Casey Brown

"A family is torn apart during the American Civil War as one of their own is considered a patriot to some, and a traitor to others."

Independence Daysaster (2013) — Starring Ryan Merriman, Tom Everett Scott, Andrea Brooks

"When Earth is attacked by hostile aliens, a firefighter and a rogue scientist team up to build the only weapon capable of defeating the attackers."

Black Mass (2015) — Starring Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, Dakota Johnson

"Based on a true story, a notoriously violent mobster expands his considerable reach on the streets of Boston while also working directly with the FBI."

Fair Game (2010) — Starring Naomi Watts, Sean Penn, Ty Burrell, Sam Shepard, Noah Emmerich

"A real-life CIA officer is driven to the brink and her real identity exposed after her husband disputes U.S. intelligence on nuclear programs in Iraq."

Any Given Sunday (1999) — Starring Al Pacino, Cameron Diaz, Dennis Quaid, James Woods, Jamie Foxx, LL Cool J

"Pressured by the franchise owner, the coach of a once-great, now losing football team struggles with a very personal choice between two quarterbacks."

Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional (2015) — Starring Colin Quinn

"The ultimate New York comedian and former SNL player takes on America's history, including the Constitution and three branches of government."

