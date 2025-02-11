Chick-fil-A is opening a new Bay Area restaurant in this city this week

article

The Brief Chick-fil-A is opening another restaurant in the Bay Area this week. The new location will be the sixth in San Jose. It will be the 27th in the Bay Area.



Another Chick-fil-A is opening in the Bay Area this week, marking the popular chain's sixth one to open in San Jose.

The new restaurant at 3123 Silver Creek Road, at East Capitol Expressway, will hold its grand opening on Thursday.

The 3,565-square-foot site will offer dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out and delivery service.

As KTVU previously reported, it’s not far from another Chick-fil-A, only four-and-a-half miles from the chain’s Silver Creek Valley and 101 restaurant.

The local owner and operator of the new location, Ashleigh Andrade, has a long history with the company, known for its signature chicken sandwiches.

Andrade started her Chick-fil-A career as a part-time team member and worked her way up in the company on her journey to becoming an owner, the chain said.

SEE ALSO: Warriors' Draymond Green opening 'vibrant' new Bay Area restaurant

Her new restaurant will provide about 120 full and part-time positions.

Chick-fil-A said Andrade will partner in community programs, including one honoring 100 local heroes in San Jose, providing them with free entrées for a year.

The restaurant will also take part in a company initiative that donates surplus food to local nonprofits, including soup kitchens, shelters, and food banks.

Thursday's opening will be celebrated with a DJ and family-oriented activities, Chick-fil-A said.

The new restaurant expands the chain’s growing presence in the Bay Area, making it the 27th in the region.