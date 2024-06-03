California 9-year-old dies in motocross 'freak accident,' family says

article

A 9-year-old girl died in what her family described as a ‘freak accident’ at a motocross track in Riverside County.

Brooke Carlton died June 2 during a visit to Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park. It is unclear what led to her death, but her family referred to it as a "freak accident."

Additional details about the deadly incident were not available.

"This was such a freak accident as the parent said. This is not a time to bash the track but a time to remember this little girl and support her family. We are a community and we will do our part in supporting the family as well. May you rest in peace Brooke," Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park wrote on Instagram.

FOX 11 has reached out to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department for additional information about this tragic incident.

A GoFundMe has been created to help assist the family.