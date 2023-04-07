Child located unresponsive Friday morning, later pronounced dead

Oakland police are investigating the death of a child early Friday morning in West Oakland, police said.

Officers located a child who was unresponsive around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Market Street.

The child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to police. The name of the child was not available Friday afternoon from the Alameda County coroner's bureau.

Oakland police said the age nor gender of the child will be released, but did say the incident has been noted as "suspicious" and the death unexplained.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's youth services division at (510) 238-6790.