Children a part of 'prolific' retail crime ring, police say

Two children, ages 11 and 13, were taken into custody as part of a "prolific" organized retail crime ring that made off with over $190,000 in merchandise, San Francisco police said.

The boys were among 8 to 10 suspects who would rush in and ransack stores, often shattering glass displays to take high-value or frequently stolen items, police said in a press release Thursday.

The 11-year-old took part in four organized retail thefts while the 13-year-old was charged with seven counts of robbery, five counts of grand theft, and five counts of organized retail theft, police said.

Two others arrested were teenagers, police said.

Nineteen-year-old Cuauhtemoc Ramirez of Daly City was accused with five others of taking more than $6,000 in goods from a retail store in the 3500 block of Geary Boulevard on Feb. 9. He was also accused of two counts of committing a felony while released on bail, 25 counts of burglary, 25 counts of grand theft and 25 counts of organized retail crime.

A 17-year-old male suspect was charged July 31 by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office with 26 counts of robbery, 23 counts of grand theft and five counts of organized retail theft, police said.

In addition to the losses due to theft, the group was accused of causing $19,000 in damage, police said.

While arrests have been made, the investigations remain open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.