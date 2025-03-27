Scammers posing as police officers from China targeting Chinese community, SFPD warns

article

The Brief Scammers are pretending to be police officers in China and targeting members of San Francisco's Chinese community, police said Thursday. In one case, a victim lost $23,000 in the scam after sending a wire transfer. SFPD says staff that speak Mandarin, Cantonese, and Toisanese are available for victims.



San Francisco authorities are sounding the alarm about an identity scam targeting the Chinese community where the alleged perpetrators pretend to be police officers and healthcare providers in China to facilitate theft.

How the scam works

Officials said the victim would receive a call that appeared to be from a healthcare provider. The suspects would say they worked at the provider's insurance claim department and ask the victims if they had undergone surgery in China recently.

As expected, the victim would deny, prompting the suspects to tell the victim that someone had submitted personal information in a fraudulent claim.

They would then transfer the victim to other suspects posing as police officers from a city in China, after telling the victim they wanted to file police reports for the victims' allegedly compromised personal information.

In some cases, victims would speak to suspects dressed in Chinese police uniforms via video call with a background resembling a police station in China.

Police say these fake officers would tell the victims to download apps like Signal or Skype for texts, voice and video calls to discuss the "fraud" further.

Officials said the tactics the scammers use for each victim vary.

In one case, police said a scammer sent victims a photo of a Chinese police ID card allegedly from the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department and spoke Mandarin with the victims.

Local perspective:

One incident involved a suspect posing as a Mandarin-speaking FCC employee and connecting the victim with other suspects posing as police officers throughout China.

Police say the suspects convinced the victim to wire $23,000 to clear their name from the "crime." The victim later became suspicious and contacted SFPD.

What they're saying:

"We want to spread the word to our Chinese community about these horrendous scammers attempting to take advantage of our community members," Police Chief Bill Scott said. "Please be wary of any person asking for money or personal information whom you do not know, and contact SFPD if you are suspicious of any activity like this."

What you can do:

Community members are advised to safeguard their personal information, like their name, birthday, social security number, passport number, bank and credit card numbers, and other sensitive information.

Victims can contact the San Francisco Police Department and state their preferred language, including Cantonese, Mandarin, and Toisanese.

Cantonese speakers can leave tips on a special tip line at (415) 553-9212 or 1-855-737-3847.

Those with information about the scams can also contact an anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.