Chipotle pledges 250,000 ‘thank you’ burritos for health care workers

Chipotle is once again saying a big thank you to health care workers nationwide by offering up hundreds of thousands of free burritos.

On Thursday, the California based company will begin doling out 250,000 burritos, mimicking its earlier efforts to "fuel" health care workers over the past year.

"Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the healthcare community," Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said in a statement.

To thank them for their tremendous efforts throughout the harrowing pandemic, the company is also asking fans to send in messages of appreciation for medical professionals in their community.

Social media users are asked to comment and tag a "health care hero" on Chipotle's social posts on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. The messages will then be posted on Chipotle's virtual "wall of gratitude" online.

Additionally, the company is launching a brand new e-gift card program in which Chipotle will match 10% of special e-gift card purchases. This time the funds will be donated to the American Nurses Foundation which works to improve health, wellness and patient care.

Over the past year, the company donated 200,000 burritos to health care facilities across the country and launched its initial e-gift card program, donating part of the proceeds to Direct Relief. The organization provided personal protective equipment and other essential medical items to health care workers worldwide.