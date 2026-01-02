Power goes out once again in San Francisco's Richmond District as utility inspects equipment

article

Pacific Gas and Electric says 3,473 customers in San Francisco's Richmond District have had their power restored early Friday evening.

Another PG&E outage

What we know:

The outage lasted about 90 minutes and, according to the utility, was due to a circuit that serves customers in the area. PG&E said the circuit in that area had returned to normal operations as of 5:15 p.m. In a follow up message to KTVU, PG&E said the outage was due to maintenance work that was being done in the area.

Recent outages and continued maintenance

The utility had sent a text message to San Francisco customers Friday morning that acknowledged a massive blackout on Dec. 20 that left a third of the city in the dark for a prolonged period of time.

The text read that as part of PG&E's response to that particular outage that they would have crews working in the field over the next 10 days to inspect underground electrical equipment in the city.

"We'll also use drones to inspect our overhead equipment," the text read. "Please know that all of our electric equipment is inspected on a regular basis to ensure that it is safe and compliant with regulations."

The utility said that these additional inspections are being conducted to spot and fix any emerging issues. "We don't anticipate any power outages as a result of these inspections," the utility said.

That goal on PG&E's end did not come to fruition with this latest outage, albeit a brief one.

Text from PG&E to San Francisco customers

Frustrated customers

The Dec. 20 outage was due to a fire at a substation on Mission and 8th streets.

The city has offered affected customers a $200 credit on their bill in addition to a credit of $2,500 for businesses that saw an impact. Frustrated residents and business owners have lamented that those amounts would not be enough.

Since that massive blackout, the power has gone out in San Francisco a number of times, some of that related to inclement weather. On New Year's Eve, the utility apologized for "repeated service interruptions to their customers in the SF Richmond District."

This latest outage happened as a storm with high winds and rain have settled into the city. A high wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. on Friday until 1 p.m. Saturday.

This is a developing news story.

